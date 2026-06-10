Books Nine in Black Market Crackdown

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown aimed at protecting farmers during the ongoing Kharif season, the Agriculture Department has seized fertilisers and seeds worth approximately ₹1.60 crore across the Nagpur division. The action forms part of a special campaign launched to curb black marketing, hoarding, and the sale of unauthorized agricultural inputs.

According to Joint Director of Agriculture Umesh Ghatge, seven special inspection teams have been deployed across the Nagpur division to monitor the sale and distribution of fertilisers and seeds. The teams are conducting surprise inspections in various districts to ensure that farmers receive quality agricultural inputs at regulated prices.

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During the ongoing drive, officials seized nearly 14,000 packets of fertilisers and seeds suspected to be involved in illegal storage, unauthorized sale, or black marketing activities. The total value of the seized material is estimated at around ₹1.60 crore.

The department has initiated legal action against those found violating the regulations. So far, cases have been registered against nine individuals under various applicable laws, and further investigations are underway.

Officials have urged farmers to purchase fertilisers and seeds only from authorised dealers and licensed outlets. Farmers have also been advised to immediately report any suspicious transactions, overpricing, hoarding, or sale of unregistered products to the Agriculture Department.

The crackdown comes at a crucial time as farmers across the region prepare for sowing activities during the Kharif season. Authorities stated that strict monitoring will continue to prevent exploitation of farmers and ensure the availability of genuine agricultural inputs throughout the season.

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