Nagpur adds 659 COVID-19 cases in day, tally rises to 8,406

Nagpur: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra”s Nagpur district reached 8,406 on Saturday with the highest single-day addition of 659 patients, an official said.

With 23 patients succumbing to the infection in the day, the cumulative toll went up to 292 in the district, including 248 fatalities in Nagpur city, he said.

A total of 209 patients were discharged in the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 4,546, he said, adding that the district now has 2,091 active cases.