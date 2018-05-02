Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Aug 8th, 2020

    Nagpur adds 659 COVID-19 cases in day, tally rises to 8,406

    Nagpur: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra”s Nagpur district reached 8,406 on Saturday with the highest single-day addition of 659 patients, an official said.

    With 23 patients succumbing to the infection in the day, the cumulative toll went up to 292 in the district, including 248 fatalities in Nagpur city, he said.

    A total of 209 patients were discharged in the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 4,546, he said, adding that the district now has 2,091 active cases.

    सीआयआयने ग्रामीण उद्योगांच्या विकासाची योजना बनवावी : नितीन गडकरी
    Kozhikode crash: Pilot had planned to pay surprise visit on mother's birthday
    Nagpur adds 659 COVID-19 cases in day, tally rises to 8,406
    ज्ञानातून संपत्तीप्राप्तीचे शिक्षण हेच मोठे माध्यम : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    एकसूत्रता आणि पारदर्शकता आणण्यासाठी कर व करसंकलन विभागाची पुनर्रचना
    चौधरी यांची राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी महाराज नागपुर विद्यापीठाच्या कुलगुरुपदी नियुक्ती
    आरटीओ चेक पोस्ट बनले पैसा वसुलीचे माहेरघर- सरपंच
    "शेतकऱ्यांसाठी विशेष पॅकेज जाहीर करा". चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
    Video: मुसीबत में फंसे किसानों को नुकसान भरपाई दे सरकार- चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
    नागपुर से मुंबई उड़ानें सप्ताह में 4 दिन रहेगी रद्द
