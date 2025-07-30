Nagpur ₹100 Crore School ID Scam: Education Officers Kaluse & Kumbhar Arrested for Fraud

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major breakthrough in the multi-crore School ID Scam, the Nagpur Police have arrested Education Officers Siddheshwar Kaluse and Rohini Kumbhar for their alleged involvement in siphoning off government funds through fake teacher salary withdrawals.

The scam, which operated between March 2022 and March 2024, involved the creation of 154 fake teacher IDs in the government’s online salary disbursement system, allowing salaries to be withdrawn in the names of non-existent teachers.

Gold Rate 30 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,14,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to Sadar Police, a total of 12 individuals have been booked so far, including:

1 Deputy Director of Education

3 Education Officers

1 Clerk

2 School Principals

2 School Directors

The fraud came to light during a routine audit, which flagged suspicious salary withdrawals linked to newly appointed teachers who never reported for duty. A complaint by Chief Accounts Officer Ravindra Dongre Patil led to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of senior officers.

Initial investigations estimate the total fraud at over ₹100 crore.

The arrested officers were produced before Nagpur District Court (Court No. 6) and have been remanded to 7 days of police custody for further interrogation.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology (IT) Act, and other applicable laws. Officials have confirmed that more arrests are expected as the probe deepens.