    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 3rd, 2021

    Nag river pollution abatement project approved ; will lead to bio-diversity and rejuvenation of Nag River in Nagpur City

    The Nag River Pollution Abatement Project has been approved at a cost of Rs. 2,117.54 crores. The river , which flows through Nagpur city, thus giving its name to the city, is now a highly polluted water channel of sewage and industrial waste.

    This was announced by Union Minister Sh. Nitin Gadkari after chairing a meeting of World Bank officials, DG NMCG and Nagpur Municipal commissioner today in his office

    The project , approved under the National River Conservation Plan, will be implemented by the National River Conservation Directorate, NRCD. It will reduce the pollution level in terms of untreated sewage, flowing solid waste and other impurities flowing into the Nag river and its tributaries.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Crowding, lack of coordination as senior citizens queue up for Covid-19 shots in Nagpur
    Crowding, lack of coordination as senior citizens queue up for Covid-19 shots in Nagpur
    HC grants anticipatory bail in abetment to commit suicide case
    HC grants anticipatory bail in abetment to commit suicide case
    गिट्टी समांतर करण्यासाठी रेल्वेत युनिमॅट
    गिट्टी समांतर करण्यासाठी रेल्वेत युनिमॅट
    खाजगी रुग्णालयात ही लसीकरण सुरु
    खाजगी रुग्णालयात ही लसीकरण सुरु
    मंगळवारी ११ प्रतिष्ठानांवर कारवाई
    मंगळवारी ११ प्रतिष्ठानांवर कारवाई
    मनपाच्या स्थापना दिनी माजी महापौरांच्या घरी जाऊन महापौरांनी केला सत्कार
    मनपाच्या स्थापना दिनी माजी महापौरांच्या घरी जाऊन महापौरांनी केला सत्कार
    Nag river pollution abatement project approved ; will lead to bio-diversity and rejuvenation of Nag River in Nagpur City
    Nag river pollution abatement project approved ; will lead to bio-diversity and rejuvenation of Nag River in Nagpur City
    १३३ नागरिकांना दंड करुन मनपाने दिले मास्क
    १३३ नागरिकांना दंड करुन मनपाने दिले मास्क
    रोजगार निर्मितीसाठी कौशल्याधिष्ठित मनुष्यबळ तयार व्हावे : ना. गडकरी
    रोजगार निर्मितीसाठी कौशल्याधिष्ठित मनुष्यबळ तयार व्हावे : ना. गडकरी
    Nagpur: Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination inaugurated at Mogre Children Hospital
    Nagpur: Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination inaugurated at Mogre Children Hospital
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145