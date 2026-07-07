NADP Nagpur Inaugurates 4th PGDM Batch, Focuses on Defence Leadership

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Nagpur,: The National Academy of Defence Production (NADP), Nagpur, inaugurated the fourth batch of its AICTE-approved Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management) Programme on 07 Jul 26, marking another significant milestone in its journey towards becoming a premier institution for management education, defence leadership, and strategic excellence.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shri Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General of Ordnance (Coordination & Services), Directorate of Ordnance(C&S), Kolkota who addressed the incoming cohort and shared valuable insights on leadership, values, innovation, and the evolving role of technology in shaping India’s future.

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Addressing the students, Shri Dwivedi emphasized the importance of thoughtful decision-making and reflective leadership. Speaking about India’s remarkable progress in the defence sector, Shri Dwivedi noted that domestic defence production has increased from approximately ₹46,000 crore in 2014 to a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, while defence exports have reached an all-time high of ₹38,424 crore. He emphasized that India’s defence ecosystem is increasingly driven by indigenous innovation, advanced technology, manufacturing excellence and strategic leadership, making institutions such as NADP more relevant than ever.

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Sharing his vision for the Academy, Shri Dwivedi remarked “I see the National Academy of Defence Production evolving into far more than a management school. I see it becoming India’s premier centre of excellence in defence management and strategic leadership.”

Welcoming the new batch, Dr. J. P. Dash, Principal Director, NADP, described the programme as a unique platform for developing future-ready leaders capable of contributing meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.” At NADP, we shall never be satisfied with producing graduates as our mission is to develop leaders of competence, character and commitment.”

Highlighting the distinctiveness of the programme, Dr. Dash noted that NADP is not merely imparting management education but is nurturing techno-managerial leaders capable of addressing the complex challenges of modern industry and national security. He emphasized that the future defence ecosystem requires professionals who can effectively integrate business excellence with the precision, reliability and mission focus that defence establishments demand.

The newly inducted batch comprises 30 students representing more than 14 states across India, bringing together a rich blend of academic backgrounds, professional experiences and cultural diversity. With 25.8% women participants and a healthy mix of fresh graduates and experienced professionals, the cohort reflects the Academy’s commitment to inclusive, holistic and nationally representative management education.

The two-year residential PGDM (Business Management) programme continues to distinguish itself through its unique integration of general management principles with specialized domains relevant to national development and defence. The curriculum incorporates contemporary areas such as Defence Industry 4.0, Artificial Intelligence, Military Logistics, Defence Manufacturing, Defence Export Management, Supply Chain Management, Innovation, Sustainability and ESG practices.

The programme’s growing reputation is reflected in its ability to attract talented students from diverse educational and professional backgrounds. With four successful batches launched within a short span, NADP continues to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for aspiring leaders seeking a meaningful and impactful management education.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries including Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, Faculty members of NADP, Officers from defence establishments, Parents and Members of the NADP fraternity.

As the new batch embarks on its transformative two-year journey, the central message resonating across the event was clear: the future belongs to leaders who combine competence with character, innovation with ethics, and ambition with national purpose. As India advances towards a future driven by innovation, self-reliance and global leadership, NADP remains committed to investing in its most valuable asset—the leaders who will shape the nation’s future.

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