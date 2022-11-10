‘Nachle Dance Competition’ in Nagpur on Nov 13

Nagpur: The Nagpur-based Sneha Events & Exhibitions has organised ‘Nachle Dance Competition’ on November 13 at Rajasthani Brahm Samaj Bhawan, Small Industrial Area, Bhandara Road, Nagpur, in which children in the age group between 5 years and 15 years can participate. The competition will have group dance and solo dance. Rs Rs 11000 first prize in group dance and Rs 5000 first prize in solo dance will be given.

All the children who will participate in this competition will also be given incentive prizes. To participate in this competition, the participants will have to make a video clip of 2 to 3 minutes and send it, and after watching the clip, the children who are selected will be given entry in the competition.

To participate in this competition, all parents should send dance clips of their children on WhatsApp numbers 8055477438, 72628 84455, 9595373701 along with the name and contact number of the contestant will be mandatory, informed Pailesh Joshi on behalf of Sneha Events & Exhibitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement