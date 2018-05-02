Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Sep 17th, 2019
Sports News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

N Srinivasan confirms MS Dhoni will be leading CSK in IPL 2020

 

The rumors and speculations about Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement have been spreading day by day. But Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan has given joy to their fans as he’s confirmed that Dhoni will be captaining CSK in the upcoming Vivo Indian Premier League 2020 season.

In an interview to television channel, CSK owner made sure that legendary cricketer and three-time IPL winning team skipper will be leading yellows in the competition next year.

“I can say only one thing. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will only be the captain for the next IPL Chennai Super Kings next season,” N Srinivasan quoted.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian Premier League. He’s been leading CSK since 2008 when the first edition of India’s cash rich t20 league launched. MSD led team to right IPL finals and team succeed to hold crown three times. Eventually Super Kings is the only team to win consecutive titles in 2010 and 2011. Team also won 2018 IPLT20 edition after coming back in the tournament serving two-year ban on fixing charges.

CSK were runners-up in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019 IPL editions.And Chennai Super Kings will be one of the hot favorites to win 2020 IPL as well and as per cricket experts and analysts on sportsbetting24 have predicted CSK to win fourth title next year with 55% chances to claim title.

The wicket-keeper batsman was not only successful in IPL league but he’s the brand value at international level as the skipper. He won 2007 t20 world cup for India leading the national team for the first time in a major ICC tournament. After four years in 2011, he led Men in Blue to become world cricket champions in ODI world cup hosted in India.

So now we can MSD will be leading Chennai in IPL and he’ll be key player for national side in 2020 world cup Australia if he remains fit and doesn’t announce retirement which is quite low percentile to be happened.

The next edition of Vivo IPL is the 13th edition of premium twenty20 league and it will take place in April-May months just like it happens every year. Mumbai Indians will be title defending champion in the season.

Happening Nagpur
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Nagpur Crime News
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets
Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets
Maharashtra News
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
११ सप्टेंबर ते २७ ऑक्टोबर या दरम्यान ‘स्वच्छता ही सेवा’
११ सप्टेंबर ते २७ ऑक्टोबर या दरम्यान ‘स्वच्छता ही सेवा’
Hindi News
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
Trending News
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
Featured News
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Trending In Nagpur
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
Petrol reaches Rs 77.78, diesel Rs 67.68 in Nagpur
Petrol reaches Rs 77.78, diesel Rs 67.68 in Nagpur
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
एम्स में शुरू हुई OPD -मिल रही डे केयर सुविधा
एम्स में शुरू हुई OPD -मिल रही डे केयर सुविधा
ट्रेन-प्लेटफार्म के बीच फंसा बालक
ट्रेन-प्लेटफार्म के बीच फंसा बालक
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
११ सप्टेंबर ते २७ ऑक्टोबर या दरम्यान ‘स्वच्छता ही सेवा’
११ सप्टेंबर ते २७ ऑक्टोबर या दरम्यान ‘स्वच्छता ही सेवा’
कळमेश्वरला 60 कोटींची पिण्याच्या पाण्याची योजना : नितीन गडकरी
कळमेश्वरला 60 कोटींची पिण्याच्या पाण्याची योजना : नितीन गडकरी
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145