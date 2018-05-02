N Srinivasan confirms MS Dhoni will be leading CSK in IPL 2020

The rumors and speculations about Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement have been spreading day by day. But Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan has given joy to their fans as he’s confirmed that Dhoni will be captaining CSK in the upcoming Vivo Indian Premier League 2020 season.

In an interview to television channel, CSK owner made sure that legendary cricketer and three-time IPL winning team skipper will be leading yellows in the competition next year.

“I can say only one thing. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will only be the captain for the next IPL Chennai Super Kings next season,” N Srinivasan quoted.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian Premier League. He’s been leading CSK since 2008 when the first edition of India’s cash rich t20 league launched. MSD led team to right IPL finals and team succeed to hold crown three times. Eventually Super Kings is the only team to win consecutive titles in 2010 and 2011. Team also won 2018 IPLT20 edition after coming back in the tournament serving two-year ban on fixing charges.

CSK were runners-up in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019 IPL editions.And Chennai Super Kings will be one of the hot favorites to win 2020 IPL as well.

The wicket-keeper batsman was not only successful in IPL league but he’s the brand value at international level as the skipper. He won 2007 t20 world cup for India leading the national team for the first time in a major ICC tournament. After four years in 2011, he led Men in Blue to become world cricket champions in ODI world cup hosted in India.

So now we can MSD will be leading Chennai in IPL and he’ll be key player for national side in 2020 world cup Australia if he remains fit and doesn’t announce retirement which is quite low percentile to be happened.

The next edition of Vivo IPL is the 13th edition of premium twenty20 league and it will take place in April-May months just like it happens every year. Mumbai Indians will be title defending champion in the season.