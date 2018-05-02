MVA Govt has betrayed power consumers in State: BJP

Nagpur: “The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government has betrayed the power consumers by announcing that no free power will be provided to consumers as well as no relief will be extended in inflated bills during lockdowns. The announcement by State Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut is nothing but betrayal of power consumers,” said Vishwas Pathak, chief of the Media Department of State unit of BJP.

“Nothing different was expected from the MVA Government as it was born by betraying the people’s mandate. This senseless government has shown its real face to the people,” blasted Pathak.

Notably, in an interview to an English daily, the Energy Minister Dr Raut had declared that the state government doesn’t have money to provide free power to those who use under 100 units a month. Further, the inflated power bills during the lockdown will not be waived, the Minister had said.

Pathak further said that the (MVA) Government had promised to provide relief to citizens over excess power bills. The power consumers were issued hefty bills during the lockdown period. Even those commercial firms, offices that were closed due to lockdown were also issued excess bills. The power consumers were being punished for no fault of theirs. The Chief Minister and Energy Minister had assured relief to the consumers but now the government has taken a U-Turn and left the power consumers in a fix, Pathak lamented.

“The Energy Minister had assured in a statement about subsidising 100 units usage of MahaVitaran consumers. But this too has not materialised indicating that he is just playing to the gallery and not serious about providing relief from high power tariff,” Pathak alleged.