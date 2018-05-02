MVA Budget: Nothing special for Vidarbha: CA Julfesh Shah

Nagpur: Giving reaction on the maiden budget presented by the MVA Government on Friday, the Chartered Accountant Julfesh Shah has said that no special announcement for Vidarbha has been made in the budget.

“The State Government has decided to reduce the stamp duty by one per cent in Nagpur Metropolitan region to drag out real estate sector from recession. The move is likely to give some relief to property purchasers.

But the proposed to increase VAT on petrol and diesel by Re 1 per litre will see surge in inflation. There was expectation of some special schemes to resolve pending cases of profession tax but nothing has been done in the budget.

There is also no announcement of encouraging schemes for industry sector. The slight reduction in electricity duty will not serve any special benefit to industries. The main focus of budget was on farmers, workers, employment, tourism and infrastructure,” the Chartered Accountant said.