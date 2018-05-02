Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Mar 6th, 2020
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    MVA Budget: Nothing special for Vidarbha: CA Julfesh Shah

    Nagpur: Giving reaction on the maiden budget presented by the MVA Government on Friday, the Chartered Accountant Julfesh Shah has said that no special announcement for Vidarbha has been made in the budget.

    “The State Government has decided to reduce the stamp duty by one per cent in Nagpur Metropolitan region to drag out real estate sector from recession. The move is likely to give some relief to property purchasers.

    But the proposed to increase VAT on petrol and diesel by Re 1 per litre will see surge in inflation. There was expectation of some special schemes to resolve pending cases of profession tax but nothing has been done in the budget.

    There is also no announcement of encouraging schemes for industry sector. The slight reduction in electricity duty will not serve any special benefit to industries. The main focus of budget was on farmers, workers, employment, tourism and infrastructure,” the Chartered Accountant said.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    RPF unearths e-ticket racket in Nagpur, 11 agents arrested
    RPF unearths e-ticket racket in Nagpur, 11 agents arrested
    Innovative Policing : Nagpur cops to observe “Woman Complaint Day” every 2nd, 4th Tuesday
    Innovative Policing : Nagpur cops to observe “Woman Complaint Day” every 2nd, 4th Tuesday
    Maharashtra News
    सौर कृषीपंपाद्वारे शेतकऱ्यांना दिवसा वीज पुरवठा होणार शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा देणारा अर्थसंकल्प- डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री
    सौर कृषीपंपाद्वारे शेतकऱ्यांना दिवसा वीज पुरवठा होणार शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा देणारा अर्थसंकल्प- डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री
    शेतकरी, जनसामान्यांचे हित जोपसणारा अर्थसंकल्प – राजेंद्र मुळक
    शेतकरी, जनसामान्यांचे हित जोपसणारा अर्थसंकल्प – राजेंद्र मुळक
    Hindi News
    महाराष्ट्र बजट:विदर्भ के लिए कुछ विशेष नही–सीए ज़ुल्फेश शाह
    महाराष्ट्र बजट:विदर्भ के लिए कुछ विशेष नही–सीए ज़ुल्फेश शाह
    पिंटू झलके निर्विरोध चुने गए स्थाई समिति सभापति
    पिंटू झलके निर्विरोध चुने गए स्थाई समिति सभापति
    Trending News
    Excise Deptt cracks whip on wine shops delivering liquor at doorsteps in Nagpur
    Excise Deptt cracks whip on wine shops delivering liquor at doorsteps in Nagpur
    Maharashtra Budget 2020-21: Petrol, diesel to cost more; stamp duty in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur reduced
    Maharashtra Budget 2020-21: Petrol, diesel to cost more; stamp duty in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur reduced
    Featured News
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    Women’s Day 2020: Maharashtra girls get to act as ‘collector for a day’
    Women’s Day 2020: Maharashtra girls get to act as ‘collector for a day’
    Trending In Nagpur
    सौर कृषीपंपाद्वारे शेतकऱ्यांना दिवसा वीज पुरवठा होणार शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा देणारा अर्थसंकल्प- डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री
    सौर कृषीपंपाद्वारे शेतकऱ्यांना दिवसा वीज पुरवठा होणार शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा देणारा अर्थसंकल्प- डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री
    Mayor hits back MVA Govt: “Play politics but don’t dent image of Nagpur”
    Mayor hits back MVA Govt: “Play politics but don’t dent image of Nagpur”
    कोरोनाचा प्रादुर्भाव बावनकुळे यांचा सतर्कतेचे आवाहन
    कोरोनाचा प्रादुर्भाव बावनकुळे यांचा सतर्कतेचे आवाहन
    कोरडवाहू शेतकर्‍याला वार्‍यावर सोडले : बावनकुळे
    कोरडवाहू शेतकर्‍याला वार्‍यावर सोडले : बावनकुळे
    Overtaking truck knocks middle aged man dead in Gittikhadan
    Overtaking truck knocks middle aged man dead in Gittikhadan
    Excise Deptt cracks whip on wine shops delivering liquor at doorsteps in Nagpur
    Excise Deptt cracks whip on wine shops delivering liquor at doorsteps in Nagpur
    संस्कृति महिला मण्डल, सीएमपीडीआई ने बालसदन के बच्चों को दिया उपहार
    संस्कृति महिला मण्डल, सीएमपीडीआई ने बालसदन के बच्चों को दिया उपहार
    शहर विकासात सर्वपक्षीय नगरसेवकांचे योगदान : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    शहर विकासात सर्वपक्षीय नगरसेवकांचे योगदान : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    RPF unearths e-ticket racket in Nagpur, 11 agents arrested
    RPF unearths e-ticket racket in Nagpur, 11 agents arrested
    Maharashtra Budget 2020-21: Petrol, diesel to cost more; stamp duty in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur reduced
    Maharashtra Budget 2020-21: Petrol, diesel to cost more; stamp duty in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur reduced
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145