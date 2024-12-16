MVA boycotts CM’s tea party ahead of Winter Session over farm crisis, law & order

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Sunday boycotted the customary tea party hosted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the eve of the Legislative Assembly’s Winter Session in Nagpur. MVA leaders said attending the tea party would be inappropriate given the government’s failure to address agrarian distress, rising atrocities against Dalits, and the deteriorating law and order situation, as evidenced in the murder of a Sarpanch from Beed last week.

Leaders of the Opposition coalition held a meeting during the day to streamline their strategies for the upcoming Assembly session. Prominent leaders who participated in the meeting included Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Ambadas Danve, Opposition Leader in the State Legislative Council, state Congress chief Nana Patole, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Ahwad, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu, and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Danve said he had conveyed the decision to skip the tea party in a letter to the Chief Minister as the Mahayuti government was a perpetrator of corruption and daylight murders.

“Though the Opposition’s strength in the Assembly is less, we will, with our full force, vigorously challenge the government on crucial matters, particularly those affecting farmers,” said the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

Danve criticised the administration for being anti-farmer, failing to ensure fair prices for soybean and cotton, and slashing milk procurement prices, which he said worsened the plight of farmers. “The government is making the condition of farmers miserable. The opposition will raise these issues during the winter session in the legislature,” he noted.

MVA leaders also referenced recent violence in Parbhani, triggered by the desecration of the Constitution and the subsequent mysterious death of a 35-year-old arrested accused, Somnath Veyankat Suryawanshi, in police custody. Danve questioned the Chief Minister’s involvement in celebration while such serious incidents were unfolding, asking, “Is the government paying attention to these incidents?”

MVA leaders also condemned the assassination of Santosh Deshmukh, Sarpanch of Massajog village in Kej tehsil in Beed, on December 9 for allegedly opposing an attempt to extort ₹2 crore from a windmill company in the area. Danve alleged that those behind the sarpanch’s murder were connected with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and a dubious connection existed between law enforcement agencies and the perpetrators. Patole claimed that those responsible for the murder had also attempted to destroy the evidence.

MVA leaders also criticised the government’s inaction over the escalating drug menace and claimed that the Mahayuti coalition rose to power through questionable electoral practices. Danve referred to reports of Markadwadi villagers being barred from conducting a mock poll and facing legal repercussions for their attempts.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded that the government clarify its stance on the farmer loan waiver promised during the state assembly election campaign.

“The people of Vidarbha anticipated a three-week session following the establishment of the new government, especially with a local Chief Minister,” he remarked. Instead, the session is slated for just one week, he said, highlighting the absence of a guaranteed price for soybean or paddy and emphasising that the administration was yet to fulfill its commitments, including the opening of soybean procurement centres.