    Published On : Wed, Oct 14th, 2020

    Muslim Youth League protests Hathras incident

    Nagpur: Muslim Youth League Nagpur (Maharashtra) staged a protest to condemn the heinous Hathras incident in which Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered. The protestors demanded justice for Hathras victim as well as and Moinabaad (Telangana) victim.

    He organisation also demanded that the accused involved in the rape and murder of the girl be awarded the death penalty. The protest was staged by Aslam Khan Mulla (President -IUML Maharashtra State), Zubair Khan (National Vice President – Muslim Youth League), Irshad Ansari, Feroz Khan, Haji Kalam Seth, Tausif Qureshi, Ashfaq Ahmed Ansari, Mannan Bhai, Imteyaz Ansari, Amjad Khan, Akram Ansari, Farooq Bhai and several others.



