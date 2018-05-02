Muslim Youth League condemns French Govt

Nagpur: Muslim Youth League Nagpur (Maharashtra) submitted a memorandum addressed to President of India, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of India and condemned the French Government over blasphemous cartoon of Prophet Muhammad.

The League demanded the Central Government to register strong diplomatic protest against French Government for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslim community. The memorandum was submitted to Resident Deputy Collector Ravindra Khajanji.

The delegation comprised Muslim Youth League National VicePresident Zubair Khan, Dr Mohammad Zakir, Firoz Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Shahid Ansari, Javed Khan and Shahnawaz Raza.