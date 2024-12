Musical ‘Abhijat Marathi’ dazzles audience at Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: An enduring appeal of Marathi music filled the air with ‘Abhijaat Marathi’ staged on the sixth day of the ongoing Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav (KSM) 2024 at Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education Ground in Nagpur on Wednesday. The presentation showcased trinity of classical Marathi music, dance and literature.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Kanchan Gadkari, President of Sanskar Bharti; Sudhir Gadgil, MLA; Amar Mahadik, MLA; Padma Shri Dr Vikas Mahatme, former Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha; Dhananjay Bapat, Director of Tarun Bharat; Sandeep Bharambe, Editor of Navrashtra; Ajay Sancheti, former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and other dignitaries were prominently present on the occasion.

‘Abhijaat Marathi’ proved to be a memorable addition to the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav. The artists Ajit Parab, Mugdha Vaishampayan, Sawni Ravindra, Sankarshan Hade, Anand Ingle, Bhargavi Chirmule, Nandesh Umap presented and honoured the works of great Marathi poets and litterateurs Sant Dnyaneshwar, Charvak, Sant Eknath, Sant Tukaram, G D Madgulkar, PL Deshpande, and V V Shirwadkar (Kusumagraj).

They presented several dance musical acts including Om Namoji Aadhya, Mogra Fulala, Powada extolling the greatness of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Abhanga, Gondal –a ritual of praising the Goddess, Geet-Ramayan, film songs, and Lavani. The programme concluded with a poem ‘Labhale Amhaas Bhagya Bolto Marathi’ of Kavivarya Suresh Bhat.

The entire presentation was narrated by Girija Oak Godbole, Sankarshan Karhade, and the script was by Hrishikesh Joshi. Shyam Deshpande and group including Shweta Garge, Vijay Borikar, Prof Prashant Pandavkar, Jayant and Prashant Upgade, Chhaya Wankhede, Vaishali Upadhye, Madhavi Palsokar, Seema Saraf, Ashwini Lule, Pratiksha Pattalwar, Nidhi Ranade, Akanksha Charbhai, Manisha Kulkarni, Saurabh Killedar, Abhijeet Borikar, Shridhar Korde, Gajanan Ranade, Yogesh Hivarale performed songs based on devotion during the first session of the day.

The proceedings of the day was conducted by Balasaheb Kulkarni and Renuka Deshkar. Prof Anil Sole, President of Organising Committee, Ashok Mankar, Dilip Jadhav, Prof Rajesh Bagdi,Treasurer, Dr Deepak Khirwadkar, Ashish Vandile, Sanjay Gulkari, were also present.