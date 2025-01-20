Music maestro Pt Shyamsundar Khardenavis, Shobhna Khardenavis feted in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: “The influence of classical music has left an everlasting imprint on my mind, as we recently unveiled a historic bridge, a first of its kind in Asia and named it after the legendary classical singer Bhupen Hazarika who was also the former Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly”, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister at the felicitation ceremony of music maestro Pandit Shyamsundar Khardenavis and Shobhna Khardenavis, held at Kavi Kulguru Kalidas Hall, Persistent Systems, on Sunday.

“Pt Khardenavis and his contribution to classical music has been immense, as his students have not only maintained but also elevated the classical music to new heights” added Gadkari at the felicitation ceremony.

At the outset, dignitaries lit the traditional lamp. Along with Nitin Gadkari, Dr Prashant Bokare,Vice Chancellor, Nagpur University; Dr Girish Gandhi, former MLC; and Dr Pankaj Chande, ex-Vice Chancellor of Kavi Kulguru Kalidas University also shared the dais.

Gadkari felicitated Pt Shyamsundar Khardenavis and Shobhna Khardenavis with a memento for their significant contributions to the field of music and literature. An idol of Lord Ram was sent especially for Pt Khardenavis by the Ayodhya Ram Temple as a token of appreciation.

Dr Bokare said “Not only classical music but also his contributions to the teaching landscape has left a very inspiring imprint. To teach and then inspire teachers by teaching is a very commendable job which Pt Khardenavis has done impeccably.”

Dr Gandhi said, “Most of the teachers today are inclined to coaching classes rather than focussing in classrooms. On the other hand, Pt Khardenavis taught the students for free.” Speaking about writer Shobhana Khardenavis, Dr Chande, said, “Shobhna Khardenavis always was a kind soul who left a lasting image in my heart because of her caring and loving attitude not only towards me, but also toward other children. Her contribution towards empowering and teaching young kids literature and Sanskrit will always be cherished by me.”

Dipti Khardenavis Karmarkar anchored the ceremony while Gauri Khardenavis Yadwadkar proposed a vote of thanks. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, performed classical songs.