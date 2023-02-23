‘Music is an expression of individuality. It’s how you see the world.’

Singing songs help students to learn, focus, listen carefully and repeat what they have heard. It helps to boost their vocabulary and language skills. Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur organised a Solo Singing Activity for the students of Grade I on 20th February, 2023 to enhance their talents and skills.

The criteria for the activity was that the students had to sing songs in their mother tongue and no movie songs were allowed.

The students were allotted two minutes to present their songs. They sang songs in different languages such as Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi, English, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, etc. The melodious songs pulled the heartstrings of the audience.

The activity helped to enhance the students’ linguistic skills and boosted their confidence.

