Published On : Sun, Oct 27th, 2019
Music, food , family and celebration all together @VCA club Jamtha

Nagpur: Diwali, the festival of lights and firecrackers, is a perfect occasion to revive personal relationships and social ties. Indians all over the world celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm. The festivities associated with this festival encourage people to socialize and interact with each other and such guester has been noticed in VCA diwali milan night organized by VCA recreation club on oct 25th.

It was perfect evening for music lover to recall 90s music with the melody div Alka Yagnik, an Indian playback singer who is been noted in Indian cinema for a career spanning over three decades made everyone’s celebration memorable with her soulful voice accompanied with her energetic band.

She started spreading her magic with the song ‘Tum paas aaye’ from film ‘kuch kuch hota hai’ , then ‘gali me aaj chand nikla’ , ‘Mere angne me tumhara kya kam hai’ , Lal Duppata, Gali me aaj chand nikla , 1 2 3 4 5 6 , and many more popular 90s songs.

And her set list made atmosphere so romantic that audience started shaking their body in front of the stage.

And it was perfect mixture of enjoyment and happiness for the family and friends of club members where each and everything was systematically managed by the mangment team.

