Murder Free February to Murder Spree March: Nine murders in 27 days in the month jolt Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police bragged and patted their back over the fact that February witnessed no murders in the Second Capital.

Unfortunately, the praiseworthy boasting did not last long. The month of March turned out to be a bloody one. Total nine murders took place till March 28. And three days of the month are yet to pass.

Notably, in the month of February 2022, no murder was registered within the limits of Nagpur City Police. It was a historic feat, as the Nagpur City witnessed the month with zero murders for the first time. Though, the Nagpur City Police received praises from all sections of the society for their laurels; however, the admiration lasted barely for a month as since the dawn of March 2022, Nagpur city has witnessed a series of murders. Currently, nine cases of murder have been registered across various police stations in the city till March 28.

The nine murders: