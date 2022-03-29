Murder Free February to Murder Spree March: Nine murders in 27 days in the month jolt Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police bragged and patted their back over the fact that February witnessed no murders in the Second Capital.
Unfortunately, the praiseworthy boasting did not last long. The month of March turned out to be a bloody one. Total nine murders took place till March 28. And three days of the month are yet to pass.
Notably, in the month of February 2022, no murder was registered within the limits of Nagpur City Police. It was a historic feat, as the Nagpur City witnessed the month with zero murders for the first time. Though, the Nagpur City Police received praises from all sections of the society for their laurels; however, the admiration lasted barely for a month as since the dawn of March 2022, Nagpur city has witnessed a series of murders. Currently, nine cases of murder have been registered across various police stations in the city till March 28.
The nine murders:
- On March 5, Raju Cheliksawai was done to death by his friends.
- March 12 turned sensational as a milkman Vilas Gavte hacked his wife Ranjana and daughter Amruta to death with a sickle in MIDC police area.
- On March 13, Shubham Nanote was murdered by his mother Ranjana and brother Narendra in Nandanvan Slums.
- An auto driver named Vikrant Bankar was killed in Kalamna on March 15. On the same night, Sonu Bankar was attacked murderously.
- A gang of goons stabbed Manish Yadav to death in Kotwali area on his birthday March 22.
- The next day, on March 23, Rinku Parasiya was done to death by juvenile delinquents
- Body of a woman bus conductor Deepa Das was found in the Uppalwadi area. She was murdered by her friend over money dispute on March 27.