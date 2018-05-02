Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, May 21st, 2020

    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt

    Nagpur: A group of dacoits reportedly killed an employee of Indian Oil Petrol pump in MIDC and left other with critical injuries here, in the wee hours of Thursday.

    Preliminary reports suggest that the group of miscreants stormed into the petrol pump premises with the motive of dacoity. However, when the duo on shift duty tried to restrict them, the accused reportedly assaulted them with sharp edged weapons. One of the two survived the incident with critical injuries and was rushed to nearby hospital. One succumbed to the severe assault on the spot.

    Following receiving the input, the officials of MIDC police rushed to stop and started the investigation.

    Happening Nagpur
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Maharashtra News
    दहशतवाद व हिंसाचार विरोधी दिना निमित्त स्व.राजीव गांधींना अभिवादन
    दहशतवाद व हिंसाचार विरोधी दिना निमित्त स्व.राजीव गांधींना अभिवादन
    लॉकडाऊनचा काळात रोजगार हमीमुळे विदर्भातील 4 लाख 10 हजार नागरिकांना काम
    लॉकडाऊनचा काळात रोजगार हमीमुळे विदर्भातील 4 लाख 10 हजार नागरिकांना काम
    Hindi News
    पब्लिक रिलेशनस काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया (पी.आर.सी.आई) नागपुर चैप्टर की अनूठी पहल
    पब्लिक रिलेशनस काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया (पी.आर.सी.आई) नागपुर चैप्टर की अनूठी पहल
    लॉकडाउन के कारण ई -रिक्शा चालक मुसीबत में फंसे,सरकार से मदद की अपील
    लॉकडाउन के कारण ई -रिक्शा चालक मुसीबत में फंसे,सरकार से मदद की अपील
    Trending News
    Nagpur Administration brings active Corona cases under hundred
    Nagpur Administration brings active Corona cases under hundred
    Golibar Chowk contributes in Corona cases, 6 test positive
    Golibar Chowk contributes in Corona cases, 6 test positive
    Featured News
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Citizens anxious over decision to pull Nagpur out of red zone list
    Citizens anxious over decision to pull Nagpur out of red zone list
    Trending In Nagpur
    दहशतवाद व हिंसाचार विरोधी दिना निमित्त स्व.राजीव गांधींना अभिवादन
    दहशतवाद व हिंसाचार विरोधी दिना निमित्त स्व.राजीव गांधींना अभिवादन
    लॉकडाउन के कारण ई -रिक्शा चालक मुसीबत में फंसे,सरकार से मदद की अपील
    लॉकडाउन के कारण ई -रिक्शा चालक मुसीबत में फंसे,सरकार से मदद की अपील
    WCL Women Coal Warriors challenging COVID19
    WCL Women Coal Warriors challenging COVID19
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Nagpur Administration brings active Corona cases under hundred
    Nagpur Administration brings active Corona cases under hundred
    “Old is Gold “ A Journey of Love songs live on fb
    “Old is Gold “ A Journey of Love songs live on fb
    अब तक २५ हजार लोगो को करा चुके भोजन
    अब तक २५ हजार लोगो को करा चुके भोजन
    लॉकडाऊनचा काळात रोजगार हमीमुळे विदर्भातील 4 लाख 10 हजार नागरिकांना काम
    लॉकडाऊनचा काळात रोजगार हमीमुळे विदर्भातील 4 लाख 10 हजार नागरिकांना काम
    लॉकडाऊन दिशानिर्देशांचे पालन करणे संबंधीत आस्थापना प्रमुख व दुकानदारांची जवाबदारी
    लॉकडाऊन दिशानिर्देशांचे पालन करणे संबंधीत आस्थापना प्रमुख व दुकानदारांची जवाबदारी
    शहरातील नालेसफाईची अपूर्ण कामे तात्काळ पूर्ण करा !
    शहरातील नालेसफाईची अपूर्ण कामे तात्काळ पूर्ण करा !
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145