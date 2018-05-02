Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt

Nagpur: A group of dacoits reportedly killed an employee of Indian Oil Petrol pump in MIDC and left other with critical injuries here, in the wee hours of Thursday.

Preliminary reports suggest that the group of miscreants stormed into the petrol pump premises with the motive of dacoity. However, when the duo on shift duty tried to restrict them, the accused reportedly assaulted them with sharp edged weapons. One of the two survived the incident with critical injuries and was rushed to nearby hospital. One succumbed to the severe assault on the spot.

Following receiving the input, the officials of MIDC police rushed to stop and started the investigation.