Municipal Commissioner Confirms Action Against Hawkers in Favour of Mall Owners

Nagpur: In a startling admission, Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhary has confirmed that repeated actions against hawkers at Sitabuldi Market in recent months are being carried out not to clear encroachments or ease traffic, but to serve the interests of Goel Ganga Group mall and its shop owners.

Jwala Jambuvantrao Dhote, President of Anyay Nivaran Manch, along with hawkers from Sitabuldi and Sakkardara, met the Commissioner following directions from Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

During the meeting, Chaudhary repeatedly questioned the delegation, asking, “Are those who bought shops in the mall mad?”—a remark that clearly reflected his bias in favour of the mall’s commercial interests.

“This is not just injustice to hawkers, but a direct assault on the rights of common citizens,” Dhote said. “Hawkers offer goods at affordable prices to the poor and middle class. Not everyone can shop in air-conditioned malls.”

There is now growing suspicion of a possible nexus between the Commissioner and the mall management, especially given that these targeted crackdowns are clearly benefitting the mall and its shop owners at the cost of public livelihood and access.

Dhote has demanded an immediate halt to these discriminatory actions and called for a fair and inclusive policy that protects the rights of hawkers while addressing genuine urban planning concerns. Dhote has warned of launching an agitation against Chaudhary for targeting hawkers to favour the mall owner and shop buyers within the mall.

