Mundhe receives 49 plaints on first day of ‘Janata Darbar’

Nagpur: Tukaram Mundhe, Municipal Commissioner, received 49 complaints on the first day of ‘Janata Darbar’, on Wednesday. He has designated 4 pm to 5 pm daily as the time for ‘Janata Darbar’ to hear the plaints of the people. Mundhe took charge as Municipal Commissioner on Tuesday. On the very first day of ‘Janata Darbar’ on Wednesday, he received 49 complaints.

Many people had made a beeline outside the chamber of Municipal Commissioner in Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) headquarters in Civil Lines. After hearing to the plaints of the people, the new Municipal Commissioner asked the officials concerned to take necessary action and offer redressal to the people.

Earlier in the day, Mundhe chaired various meetings in which he took stock of the functioning of different departments. He also visited different sections in the new Administrative Building of NMC and interacted with the officials.