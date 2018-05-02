Mumbai sees a daily rise of 1,707 Covid cases

Mumbai recorded at 1,707 new Covid cases, the lowest single-day count in nearly two months, while 51 patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

Earlier on March 16, the metropolis had witnessed 1,922 new cases.

Also, for the 10th day in a row, Mumbai’s daily COVID-19 case count remained below the 4,000-mark though the number of fatalities has fluctuated between 62 and 90 during the period.

According to the BMC, 28,258 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As per the BMC, the city’s average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period May 4 and May 10 was 0.39 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 170 days.

According to the civic body, Mumbai has 81 active containment zones in slums and ‘chawls’, while 479 buildings have been sealed after a certain number of their residents tested positive for coronavirus.



