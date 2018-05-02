Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 11th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Mumbai sees a daily rise of 1,707 Covid cases

    Mumbai recorded at 1,707 new Covid cases, the lowest single-day count in nearly two months, while 51 patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

    Earlier on March 16, the metropolis had witnessed 1,922 new cases.

    Also, for the 10th day in a row, Mumbai’s daily COVID-19 case count remained below the 4,000-mark though the number of fatalities has fluctuated between 62 and 90 during the period.

    According to the BMC, 28,258 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

    As per the BMC, the city’s average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period May 4 and May 10 was 0.39 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 170 days.

    According to the civic body, Mumbai has 81 active containment zones in slums and ‘chawls’, while 479 buildings have been sealed after a certain number of their residents tested positive for coronavirus.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19: Nagpur recovery rate improves to 87.91%, active cases drop to 46,596
    Covid-19: Nagpur recovery rate improves to 87.91%, active cases drop to 46,596
    Give relief to MSEDCL consumers in these difficult times: Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT
    Give relief to MSEDCL consumers in these difficult times: Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT
    शहरातील सरकारी रुग्णालयांना नि:शुल्क वॅक्सीन रेफ्रीजरेटर वितरित
    शहरातील सरकारी रुग्णालयांना नि:शुल्क वॅक्सीन रेफ्रीजरेटर वितरित
    बीते 24 घंटे में 3.29 लाख नए केस आए, 3876 मरीजों ने गंवाई जान
    बीते 24 घंटे में 3.29 लाख नए केस आए, 3876 मरीजों ने गंवाई जान
    ED files money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh
    ED files money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh
    ‘ महंगाई से परेशान हुए लोग ‘ क्या यही अच्छे दिन है ! फिर बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम
    ‘ महंगाई से परेशान हुए लोग ‘ क्या यही अच्छे दिन है ! फिर बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम
    वर्क फ्रॉम होम के लिए मध्य रेल ने फाइल शेयरिंग सिस्टम लॉन्च किया
    वर्क फ्रॉम होम के लिए मध्य रेल ने फाइल शेयरिंग सिस्टम लॉन्च किया
    कोरोनाच्या संकटावर मात करून लोकांची सेवा करा : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    कोरोनाच्या संकटावर मात करून लोकांची सेवा करा : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    नागपुर के महापौर की हुई फजीहत, वैक्सीन के लिए चंदा जमा न करने के विभागीय आयुक्त ने दिए निर्देश
    नागपुर के महापौर की हुई फजीहत, वैक्सीन के लिए चंदा जमा न करने के विभागीय आयुक्त ने दिए निर्देश
    Nagpur Divisional Commissioner instructs no need to raise funds for vax as Gov paying for all, obstructs Mayor Tiwari’s vaccination campaign
    Nagpur Divisional Commissioner instructs no need to raise funds for vax as Gov paying for all, obstructs Mayor Tiwari’s vaccination campaign
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145