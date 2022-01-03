Mumbai schools shut for Std 1 to 9 amid Omicron

Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 to be closed till 31st January, in view of rising Covid-19 cases. School for classes 10 and 12 to continue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said today.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the state has congratulated the Centre for starting the COVID-19 vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group, but at the same time also requested it to allow those in the 12-15 age bracket to get inoculated.

Maharashtra recorded 510 cases of Omicron.