Mumbai reports 2293 new Covid cases, 1 death

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, with one death linked to infection, the Brihammumbai Municipal Corporation said in its daily bulletin.

Maharashtra reported 4024 new Covid-19 cases, 3028 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stood at 19,261.

According to the latest report of BJ Medical College, Pune, four patients have been reported with the BA.5 variant in the state.

