Mumbai Police is undergoing turmoil: New chief

Hemant Nagrale took the charge as the Commissioner of Mumbai Police after the Maharashtra government transferred Param Bir Singh to the low-key Home Guard.

“At present, the Mumbai Police is undergoing turmoil due to some bad instances that have occurred. I won’t comment on the ongoing investigation. We will regain the glory and pride of Mumbai Police,” Nagrale said after taking the charge.

“We will act as per law and I will instruct all officers that they should perform their duties by the law,” he added.