Mumbai Man Who Peed On Woman On Air India Flight Arrested From Bengaluru

Mumbai man Shankar Mishra, who urinated on an elderly woman while drunk on an Air India flight in November, was arrested today by the Delhi police from Bengaluru, sources said. He was on the run, and a lookout notice or airport alert was put out to trace him.

The Delhi police had deployed a team in Karnataka’s Bengaluru to catch Shankar Mishra, after getting some ‘concrete’ leads on his whereabouts.

Though he switched off his phone, he was using his social media accounts to communicate with his friends, which gave an opening to the police to zero in on him, top police sources said.

