Mumbai man threatens Nagpur’s Vatsalya Builder MD, demands ₹5 Cr ransom

Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar Police have booked a Mumbai based man for allegedly demanding ₹5 Crore ransom from city based businessman and Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Vatsalya Group Prafull Gadge.

The accused identified as Saurabh Diwedi has been booked by Bajaj Nagar Police Station under relevant Sections of the IPC.

The accused had called Gadge trice, leastest call being on Monday, doling out life threats if the latter didn’t pay ₹5 Crore which, accused Diwedi claimed cost him to settle the matter. The audio recording of this call has been taking round on social media. The incident has sparked tension among the business circles in the Second Capital of the State.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Bajaj Nagar Police Inspector Shubhangi Deshmukh confirmed the incident and said that accused has been booked and investigation is underway in this regard.