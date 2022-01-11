Mumbai court rejects pre-arrest bail of Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer

Mumbai : The Dindoshi session court in Mumbai has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of advocate Inderpal Singh, who represented former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in various cases. Along with Singh, three other businessmen had approached the court for pre-arrest bail protection in a case filed by an NCP leader.

An FIR was recently filed against Singh and others by a social worker, who is also a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), just like Singh. However, she alleged that Singh had told her to “send beautiful women” to his office. She also complained that Singh had been trying to create hurdles in her political career with NCP and that Singh was conspiring to oust her from the party.

The FIR was registered under sections 354 (outraging modesty), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) read with 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act. Section 67 of the IT Act puts a criminal liability on transmission or publication of any material which is lascivious (revealing an overt sexual interest) or appeals to the prurient (excessive interest in sexual matters) interests.

The complaint mentions a meeting that was attended by both Singh and the complainant on October 10, 2021, led to some angry exchanges and Singh pushed her while a few of his companions manhandled her. They also wrote disrespectful things about the woman in their WhatsApp group, claimed the woman.

Since Singh and the others were apprehensive about their arrest in the case registered at Charkope police station, so they had approached the court. Advocate TR Patel appearing for Singh told the court that the accused and complainant woman were not on good terms and she wished to malign the image of the accused and has made various attempts to defame and conspire against them as they are revival members in the NCP.

Singh also said that he is representing Deshmukh in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case and Saeed Khan, who is being investigated by ED in Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali’s case. “It is because of such high-profile matters, I am facing this case,” he said. Singh said that the case is “nothing but a conspiracy hatched between the “woman and her husband” to defame and to malign his image and that of others. He also alleged that by playing the “victim card”, the woman intended to “remove him from his respectable post in the party”.

Singh claimed that he had recently complained to party seniors about the woman and her husband. So, she came up with this fictitious and false complaint of outraging her modesty. He added that the police had called him and he had appeared before the investigation officer. However, despite this, the policemen, Singh claimed, have been visiting his residence at odd hours, threatening to arrest him. “That is why I am seeking protection, he said.

There is a likelihood that Singh and others will approach the Bombay High Court on the matter soon.