Mumbai civic body to impose water cut from July 1

With the level of lakes supplying water to Mumbai going down due to inadequate rainfall in their catchment areas, the city civic body has decided to impose a 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai starting from Saturday, officials said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has also appealed to citizens to save water and use it judiciously.

The southwest monsoon covered Mumbai on Sunday, its entry into the financial capital being two weeks.

Chahal told PTI on Wednesday that the BMC has decided to implement 10 water cut in Mumbai from July 1, as the stock in lakes supplying water to the city is about seven per cent.

Mumbai receives 3,800 millions of litres per day water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to a BMC report, the seven lakes had 7.26 per cent stock at 6 am on Wednesday.

