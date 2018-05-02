Mumbai artist comes out with innovative, eco-friendly ‘Tree Ganesha’

Bappa idols are made of red soil and fertilisers with plant seeds hidden inside them

Nagpur: An artisan from Mumbai has come out with an innovative initiative to create eco-friendly Bappa idols from red soil and fertilisers with plant seeds hidden inside them. This novel idol is called ‘Tree Ganesha.’ The artist Dattadri Kothur says that the idols are placed atop clay pots with a base of soil. These idols are not taken to pond for immersion. Instead, they are watered until they melt over a span of few days and eventually, the seeds begin to sprout.

Talking to a Marathi daily, Kothur said “I have been creating eco-friendly idols for 15 years now. It is a painstaking job to create these idols out of red soil and manure.” He further said that last year, many devotees from Nagpur had ordered ‘Tree Ganesha’ idols but due to problem of coordination, the idols could not be supplied to Nagpur. But this year, Naman Betharia has taken the responsibility and he is promoting the eco-friendly ‘Tree Ganesha,’ Kothur said adding the response from Nagpurians has been overwhelming.

According to the Mumbai’s innovative artist, idols made of plaster of Paris, clothes, iron rods, chemical colours, varnish and paints are highly polluting. This leaves the water bodies in grave danger. Also, the use of this water is harmful for humans and animals alike.

Kothur said that he decided to come out with eco-friendly Bappa idols ‘Tree Ganesha.’ The most striking feature about the idol is the fact that it has a seed inside and can be grown into a plant by pouring water on it, after the festival ends. “Tree Ganesha” idols are made entirely out of organic materials that will disintegrate when they get wet, and are designed to be watered like a plant rather than immersed in the lake or any other water body. Once the idols are dampened, seeds hidden inside them will germinate, creating a lasting memento of the idol.