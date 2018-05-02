Multiple people injured in shooting at US mall

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported citing emergency radio traffic.

The media outlet said witnesses reported hearing gunshots and stores responding to an active-shooter situation.

Local media on the scene said three ambulances have taken people to the hospital.

A flyer circulating on social media shows that a Make America Great Again (MAGA) rally featuring Sheriff David Clarke, was scheduled to take place at Mayfair Mall on Saturday.