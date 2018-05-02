    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Nov 21st, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Multiple people injured in shooting at US mall

    Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported citing emergency radio traffic.

    The media outlet said witnesses reported hearing gunshots and stores responding to an active-shooter situation.

    Local media on the scene said three ambulances have taken people to the hospital.

    A flyer circulating on social media shows that a Make America Great Again (MAGA) rally featuring Sheriff David Clarke, was scheduled to take place at Mayfair Mall on Saturday.

    Trending In Nagpur
    बॉम्ब शोध नाशक पथकाचे जनजागृृती अभियान
    बॉम्ब शोध नाशक पथकाचे जनजागृृती अभियान
    जब तक दवाई नहीं तब तक पढ़ाई नहीं
    जब तक दवाई नहीं तब तक पढ़ाई नहीं
    पाचही पाटबंधारे विकास महामंडळातील कार्यकारी संचालकाचे पद रिक्त
    पाचही पाटबंधारे विकास महामंडळातील कार्यकारी संचालकाचे पद रिक्त
    नागपुरात कोरोनाने २० मृत्यू; ३४४ पॉझिटिव्ह
    नागपुरात कोरोनाने २० मृत्यू; ३४४ पॉझिटिव्ह
    In Pic : Chhat Puja celebration across Nagpur
    In Pic : Chhat Puja celebration across Nagpur
    In Pic : Chaat Puja in Nagpur
    In Pic : Chaat Puja in Nagpur
    २३ नोव्हेंबर पासून शाळा सुरु करावी
    २३ नोव्हेंबर पासून शाळा सुरु करावी
    आप कडून शिवसेना वचननाम्या ची होळी
    आप कडून शिवसेना वचननाम्या ची होळी
    23 नवंबर को पुरे राज्य में बिजली बिलों की होली जलाएगी भाजपा : पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    23 नवंबर को पुरे राज्य में बिजली बिलों की होली जलाएगी भाजपा : पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    Three Cheers for Indian Oil’s TreeCheers
    Three Cheers for Indian Oil’s TreeCheers
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145