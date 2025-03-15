Multimedia Photo Expo on “New Laws of New India”at Paradsinga

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Regional Office of the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, in collaboration with the Nagpur District Legal Services Authority and Shri Sati Anusuya Mata Devasthan, Pardasinga, is organizing a two-day Multimedia Photo Exhibition on “New Laws of New India – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023”. The exhibition will be held on March 16, 17, 2025 at Shri Sati Anusuya Mata Devasthan, Pardasinga, Katol Tehsil, Nagpur District.

The inauguration ceremony of the exhibition is scheduled for March 16, 2025, at 10:00 am. The exhibition will remain open for two days, providing free entry to all citizens. The display will offer detailed insights into the new laws implemented by the Government of India from July 1, 2024.

Citizens and students are encouraged to visit the exhibition and take advantage of this informative event. Hansraj Raut, Regional Publicity Officer, Central Bureau of Communication, Regional Office, Nagpur, has urged the public to participate and gain awareness about the latest legal reforms.

