Multicrore job fraud: Mastermind Khurana spent Rs 19 lakh on liquor, food in CP Club: Report

Nagpur: The nefarious activities of Rakesh Khurana, the mastermind behind a large-scale job scam, have been uncovered by the Nagpur Rural Police. Khurana, known for deceiving numerous job seekers seeking employment in government departments such as Railways and WCL (Western Coalfields Limited), has been implicated in fraudulent practices involving embezzlement and the establishment of an unauthorized recruitment board. Recent investigations have revealed shocking details, including the extravagant expenditure of Rs. 19 lakh on lavish food and drinks at the CP Club, where Khurana conducted the illicit operations, a report in local Marathi Daily Deshonnati said.

According to the report, it is said that he spent Rs. 19 lakh on food and drink for this, and it was in CP Club that he set up a parallel recruitment board of WCL. And he was conducting the written examination of the candidates at this place. Not only this, the sensational information that this fraud figure is around Rs 35 crore has come out in the investigation of Nagpur Rural Police.

Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand and Deputy Superintendent Rajendra Nikam, the investigation of the matter is going on under the leadership of Police Officer Shantaram Mudamali of the Rural Economic Offenses Wing (EOW), the report said.

According to Deshonnati report, Rakesh Khurana used all the three membership cards in CP Club. The police have got the record that he spent Rs 19 lakh on alcohol and food. Not only this, Khurana used to call the trapped candidates to the CP Club and take a written test of 25 questions in 60 minutes. He used to sit outside in a car and collect an advance amount of Rs 3 lakh. Only candidates who paid Rs 3 lakh were admitted. Here he was solving problems by giving fake exam papers. After that, the list of passed candidates was prepared according to the roster and the remaining money was collected. Investigation has revealed that many candidates borrowed money and gave it to Khurana. It has come to light that due to Khurana, two candidates committed suicide on record. But it is said that there are not only two but four people who committed suicide, the report claimed.

The report further said that three lists of passed candidates are in possession of police. Nagpur rural police raided a flat near Khurana’s Kadbi Chowk residence during investigation and found three lists of passed candidates in their hands. There are names of 105 candidates in the first list, 96 in the second list. The third list contains the names of 96 candidates. According to all three lists, the number of candidates is more than 300. Rs 3 lakh were taken in advance from each candidate. Therefore, if only the advance amount is calculated, the fraud figure goes up to Rs 35 crore. Whereas, in the second phase of the police investigation, this figure has been revealed to be Rs 10.78 crore, the report stated.

Racket exposed:

No one initially suspected Khurana and his gang members as the candidates had to get jobs through setting. But after the suicide of Amit Kove, this whole racket was exposed. On the other hand, WCL disclosed during the investigation that WCL has nothing to do with the list of passed candidates from Khurana. Not only this, the WCL had posted notices on the notice board of the office to alert the candidates, the report added.

