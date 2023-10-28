Mukesh Ambani gets death threat via email, told to pay Rs 20 crore

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received a death threat through an email on October 27, warning to kill him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore. Following a complaint from Reliance Industries, the Gamdevi Police have registered an FIR of extortion and criminal intimidation.

Police officials have entrusted the investigation to the Mumbai Cyber Crime Cell. The complaint has been filed by the security officials of the Reliance Industries.

“If you don’t give us Rs 20 crore, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India,” the email said.

The threat was sent by a person named Shadab Khan on October 27, the police said, adding that a complaint was filed after security officials at Ambani’s Mumbai residence, Antilia, brought the death threat to their notice.

The case was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), police said, adding that a massive manhunt has been launched to catch the person who sent the mail.

This is not the first time that Mukesh Ambani has received death threats. Mumbai Police had last year arrested a man from Bihar for making anonymous calls threatening to target Ambani and his family members. The caller had threatened to “blow up” the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital along with the Ambani family residence ‘Antilia’ in south Mumbai.

In 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai which was allegedly planted by dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze and few others. Following the investigations he also killed Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran in whose vehicle the explosives were found.

