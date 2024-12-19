MSRTC proposes 15% fare hike to enhance services, modernize fleet, terminals

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has proposed a 14.95% hike in bus fares starting next year to fund improvements in services, upgrade bus terminals, and expand its fleet. The announcement was made by MSRTC Chairman and Minister Bharat Gogawale during a press conference at Vanamati, Dharampeth, Nagpur, on Wednesday.

Speaking after the 306th board meeting of the corporation, Gogawale emphasized the urgent need to address passenger grievances and enhance the overall travel experience. “Our aim is to redevelop aging bus stations, add new facilities, and replace old buses to meet growing demand,” he stated.

Focus on passenger comfort

Acknowledging the influx of women passengers due to the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, Gogawale highlighted an increase in ridership across MSRTC’s 14,000-bus network. However, he admitted that aging vehicles have been a persistent issue. To resolve this, the corporation plans to induct 3,500 new buses, with 2,200 vehicles being sourced from Ashok Leyland Limited by January 2025, and 1,310 additional buses being acquired on a rental basis over the next three months.

Infrastructure overhaul

The minister also announced plans to revamp bus stations through redevelopment projects, some of which will be executed on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis. “Ganeshpeth Main Bus Station in Nagpur is set to become one of Vidarbha’s most attractive transit hubs,” he said. He also noted that work on 183 bus stations across Maharashtra, initiated under former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in collaboration with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), is gaining momentum.

Revenue strategies

The fare hike proposal is part of a broader strategy to stabilize MSRTC’s financial health and meet the demands of an expanding passenger base. Gogawale stressed the importance of reinvesting in infrastructure and services to ensure sustainable operations.

When asked about the future of MSRTC-owned land at the Mor Bhavan terminus in the heart of Nagpur, Gogawale deferred to Vice-President Madhav Kusekar, indicating potential plans for its utilization.