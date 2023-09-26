MSRTC Katol-Nagpur bus loses control, rams into divider pole in Friends Colony, Nagpur

Nagpur: Passengers traveling in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Katol-Nagpur-Katol bus had a miraculous escape after the driver lost control and collided with a light pole installed on the divider in Friends Colony near Katol Naka here on Tuesday.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the incident.

According to onlookers, the MSRTC bus, bearing the number plate MH-40-Y-5116, lost control while overtaking. However, the bus driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle. As a result, the bus jumped the divider and hit the light pole installed on it. The impact was so severe that the pole fell onto the road, disrupting traffic movement in the vicinity.

At the time of filing the report, a squad from Gittikhadan Police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic.

