MSRDC invites EoI for traffic management system on Samruddhi Mahamarg

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the installation of a traffic management system on the Samruddhi Expressway. The move aims to enhance road safety and ensure adherence to traffic regulations. Additionally, the MSRDC plans to implement a similar system on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which is also under its purview.

The Vice-Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MSRDC, Radheshyam Mopalwar, informed that the Corporation has invited EoI for the establishment of a traffic management system on the Samruddhi Expressway. Interested parties have until July 10 to submit their proposals. The system would be managed by a private agency, emphasizing the enforcement of traffic rules and addressing concerns such as speeding, overloading, and lane cutting.

While the Regional Transport Office (RTO) already holds the responsibility of ensuring compliance with traffic regulations, the traffic management system would provide a comprehensive framework for effective implementation. The chosen company will be tasked with preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR), covering various aspects of traffic management. The selected bidder will also suggest specific measures to enhance traffic management on the Samruddhi Expressway.

Recent accidents on the Samruddhi Expressway, including a tragic bus incident near Pimpalkhuta village in Buldhana district claiming 25 lives, have raised concerns regarding safety. The introduction of the traffic management system is expected to address these concerns and contribute to improved road safety.

Mopalwar highlighted that MSRDC is the only road-building agency in the country actively working on a traffic safety management system. This endeavour demonstrates the Corporation’s commitment to prioritizing road safety and developing comprehensive solutions for traffic management.

Regarding the progress of the Samruddhi Expressway project, Mopalwar reported that an additional 80 kilometres have been completed, with another 25 kilometres expected to be finished in the next 3-4 months. The entire expressway, spanning a considerable length, is anticipated to be completed within six months.

