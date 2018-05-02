Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Jul 30th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

MSME portal to be launched soon: Gadkari

New Delhi: The government has decided to launch within a month a portal on the lines of Alibaba in China and Amazon in the US for selling products manufactured by small industries, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He expressed confidence that it will generate a turnover of Rs 10 lakh crore in the next two years of its launch. It will provide a good opportunity to the MSME sector which contributes significantly in job generation and promoting growth of the country, Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour. Like what Alibaba has done to China’s growth and Amazon in the US, India has also decided to have a portal dedicated to the MSME sector, he said.

“We have also decided to launch a portal for promotion of MSME…we have also talked to GeM (Government e-Market place) and I have also discussed with Piyush Goyal (Commerce and Industry Minister). We are launching a new portal for MSME. It will be launched in a month,” he said. The minister further said that banks have sanctioned 36,000 loans under the ‘psbloansin59minutes’ portal.

Initially it was taking time, he said, adding “it is our endeavour to reduce the time taken for disbursement.” With regard to loans given to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Gadkari said bank credit to the sector has increased from Rs 10.70 lakh crore at the end of March 2017 to Rs 14.97 lakh crore in March 2019. He said the government has taken several steps to promote MSME sector including 2 per cent interest subvention provided they have Udyog Aadhaar Number (UAN) and GST registration.

Besides, he said, public procurement policy mandates the central ministries and PSUs to procure at least 25 per cent of annual procurement from MSEs in place of 20 per cent stipulated earlier. He also said that the government has adopted Cluster Development Approach as a key strategy for enhancing productivity, competitiveness and capacity building of MSEs.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Maharashtra News
बोखारा फाटा-बर्डी बससेवेचे उद्‌घाटन
बोखारा फाटा-बर्डी बससेवेचे उद्‌घाटन
पुण्यातील बलात्कार आणि हत्या प्रकरणातील दोषींच्या फाशीला विलंब कोणामुळे ? विजय वडेट्टीवार
पुण्यातील बलात्कार आणि हत्या प्रकरणातील दोषींच्या फाशीला विलंब कोणामुळे ? विजय वडेट्टीवार
Hindi News
खौफ और दहशत का साया नक्सल सप्ताह दौरान अनेक बस फेरियां रद्द
खौफ और दहशत का साया नक्सल सप्ताह दौरान अनेक बस फेरियां रद्द
अंतरिक्ष विज्ञानः छोटा शहर- बड़ी प्रतिभा
अंतरिक्ष विज्ञानः छोटा शहर- बड़ी प्रतिभा
Trending News
Rajya Sabha to take up triple talaq bill for consideration today
Rajya Sabha to take up triple talaq bill for consideration today
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Featured News
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Trending In Nagpur
NMC starts bus service from Bokhara Fata to Sitabuldi
NMC starts bus service from Bokhara Fata to Sitabuldi
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
डवलामेटी में निर्माणकार्य के लिए बनाए गड्डे में गिरने से 5 साल के मासूम की मौत
डवलामेटी में निर्माणकार्य के लिए बनाए गड्डे में गिरने से 5 साल के मासूम की मौत
Tree plantation drive held at Pragati Society near Sonegaon Lake
Tree plantation drive held at Pragati Society near Sonegaon Lake
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
20th Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration at Vaysena Nagar
20th Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration at Vaysena Nagar
Youth stabbed to death in Kotwali over gambling money brawl
Youth stabbed to death in Kotwali over gambling money brawl
पाकिस्तानसाठी हेरगिरी करणाऱ्या निशांत अग्रवालला न्यायालयाचा दणका
पाकिस्तानसाठी हेरगिरी करणाऱ्या निशांत अग्रवालला न्यायालयाचा दणका
VTA Members to adopt water harvesting
VTA Members to adopt water harvesting
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की महाजनादेश यात्रा 1 अगस्त से 1 सितम्बर तक
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की महाजनादेश यात्रा 1 अगस्त से 1 सितम्बर तक
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145