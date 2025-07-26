MSHRC Wakes Up After Viral Road Mishap Video – But Why Only Now? Ask Nagpur Citizens

Advertisement



Nagpur : A recent viral video from the Ambazari area of Nagpur shows multiple two-wheeler riders falling due to the uneven surface between a cement road and adjoining gravel (locally known as “Gattu”). The disturbing footage, widely shared on social media, prompted the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) to take suo motu (self-initiated) action and issue a notice to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner.

While the action is being appreciated, the citizens of Nagpur are raising a pressing question — “Why now?”

A Daily Struggle, Not a One-Time Event

Nagpur residents say the condition seen in Ambazari is not an isolated case but a citywide problem. Across Nagpur — from main roads to residential colonies — half-done cement roads with uneven transitions, loose gravel, and poor finishing have become the norm. People face such hazards daily, often leading to accidents and injuries, but until now, there has been no official acknowledgment or corrective action.

Departments Passing the Buck

Locals complain that whenever they report road issues, government departments play blame games. If you go to the NMC, they say the road falls under NIT jurisdiction. NIT might redirect you to the PWD (Public Works Department), which then denies responsibility. This lack of coordination and accountability has left citizens frustrated and helpless.

One Notice Isn’t Enough, Say Experts

While the MSHRC’s action is a welcome step, experts believe that simply issuing a notice to NMC is not sufficient. The commission should also hold PWD, road contractors, engineers, and those who approved such flawed designs accountable. Moreover, there is a demand for a city-wide road safety audit to prevent such incidents in the future.

Citizens’ Expectations

Residents feel that the MSHRC should not treat this just as a one-time incident but take it as a reflection of a larger, systemic issue plaguing Nagpur’s roads. People are hoping this is not just a reaction to a viral video but the beginning of sustained and meaningful action.

Public Demands:

A complete technical audit of all city roads

Strict action against corrupt or negligent contractors and engineers

Clear accountability between NMC, NIT, and PWD

Preventive measures to avoid future accidents due to poor road design

“People have been falling for years — why did it take a viral video to awaken human rights concerns?”

— Frustrated Nagpur Resident