MSETCL’ 4 hour power shutdown @ Navegaon-Khairi Pumping station on July 12

Water supply will remain affected on July 12.. | Today Kanhan WTP was without power for almost 10 hours... Water supply in 4 zones was affected....

Nagpur: The MSETCL (The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited) has proposed 4- hour power shutdown of the Raw Water(RW) Pumping station at Navegaon-Khairi on Wednesday 12th July,2023 from 10:00 Hrs to 14:00 Hrs.

During this 4-Hrs Electrical shutdown period:

Advertisement

(a) MSEDCL will carry out the the repair & Maintenance work on the 33 KV High Tension (HT) line from Mansar – Parseoni- Navegaon Khairy Electrical Yard and

Due to this shutdown there will not be any potable water pumping from Pench-1,Pench-II, Pench-III and Pench-IV WTP. The areas fed from the feeder mains of Pench-I,II,III&IV will not receive any water.

Navegaon Khairi Pumping Station Power Shutdown on 12 July 2023 : ESR’s to remain affected are:

Pench I WTP: Medical feeder (Gandhibagh Zone), Bardi Feeder (Dharampeth Zone) Chhaoni Feeder line, Raj Bhavan Feeder Line, Itarsi Feeder Line, Sadar Feeder Line and Gorewada ESR (Mangalwari Zone) Boriyapura Feeder line (Satranjipura zone) , Wanjari Nagar Old Line, Wanjari Nagar New line, Hanuman Nagar & Reshimbagh (Dhantoli Zone )

Pench-II & Pench-III WTP: Gayatri Nagar ESR, Pratap Nagar ESR, Khamala ESR< Laxmi Nagar (OLD) ESR, Takli Sim ESR, Jaitala ESR, Trimurti Nagar ESR (Laxmi Nagar Zone) , Ram nagar ESR, Seminary Hills ESR, Seminary Hills(New) ESR, Civil Line Feeder Line, Dabha ESR, Tekdi Wadi ESR, Raifal Line, Futala Line (Dharampeth Zone) Chinch Bhavan ESR (Hanuman Nagar Zone), Gittikhadan ESR (Mangalwari Zone) Boriyapura/Khadan ESR, Killa Mahal ESR, Sitaburdi Fort 1 & Fort 2 ESR (Gandhibagh Zone). Godhani Pench-IV WTP: Nara ESR, Nari/Karipatka ESR (Ashi Nagar Zone), Dhantoli ESr (Dharampeth Zone ), Laxmi Nagar ESR (Laxmi Nagar zone), Nalanda Nagar ESR, Omkar Nagar 1 & Omkar Nagar 2 ESR, Mhalgi Nagar ESR (Hanuman Nagar Zone), Sakkardara-1, Sakkardara-2 and Sakkardara-3 ESR (Neharu Nagar Zone) and Hudkeshwar, Narsala Gramin area. Meanwhile, following some major technical snag today (Monday, July 10) The Kanhan Water Treatment Plant was without power for almost 10 hours (8 am to 6 pm) that also adversely affected afternoon and evening water supply of Kanhan Feeder mains in the AshiNagar Zone, Satranjipura Zone, Lakadganj Zone and Nehru nagar Zone. There were two electrical faults ,one after the other leading to a day long complete shutdown of Kanhan WTP. The reason for the Power trip was initially the Electrical fault in the R-Y phase of the 33 KV cubicle -2 Outgoing to LT panel. The next failure was in the 3-Phase fault in the inner side of the cubicle-2. The Lugs of the Cable jointing in the Cubicle -2 Outgoing side was replaced by the OCW and the Jointing kit in the Cubicle -1 incoming side was renewed by the MSEDCL. The Power was restored at 17:45 Hrs.The major day-long electrical Failure of 10 Hrs resulted in NO water supply to all the Command areas fed through Kanhan feeder mains. Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water have appealed to people to store sufficient water for their use and co-operate.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement