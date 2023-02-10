MSEDCL’s Go-Green initiative a hit among Nagpur consumers

Customers who accept the option of e-mail and SMS instead of printed electricity bills are given a discount of Rs. 10 per electricity bill

Nagpur: In order to reduce the pollution, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has come up with an initiative where the consumers can opt for its ‘Go Green’ initiative by adopting an electronic message instead of a printed copy. Customers who accept the option of e-mail and SMS instead of printed electricity bills are given a discount of Rs. 10 per electricity bill by MSEDCL. Therefore, the customer can definitely get a benefit of Rs. 120 on the electricity bill for a year.

Adopting the Go-Green facility, 16,249 consumers are availing this discount in Nagpur circle. MSEDCL has appealed to other customers to take advantage of this discount which will help the environment while saving money. Printed electricity bills are provided to consumers by MSEDCL. However, customers who opt for the Go-Green facility are provided with electricity bills via email and SMS instead of printed bills. A discount of Rs. 10 per bill is being given to all such customers. In order to opt for Go-Green option, consumers are requested to register the Go-Green number on their electricity bill through MSEDCL’s mobile app or visit the website at https://billing.mahadiscom.in/gogreen.php.

Over 16,249 customers have registered with MSEDCL in Nagpur circle. The maximum number of 11,332 electricity consumers benefiting from this discount is under Nagpur Urban Division, 2,455 under Nagpur Rural Division and 2, 462 electricity consumers under Wardha Division which includes Wardha district are availing this discount.

Customers opting for the Go-Green option will get the electricity bill instantly and it will be easy for them to save the electricity bill for reference. The Go-Green option also contributes to environmental conservation. Therefore, MSEDCL has appealed that maximum number of electricity consumers should take advantage of the paperless Go-Green facility.

