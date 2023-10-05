MSEDCL warns consumers not to fall prey to fraud messages on power bills

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has warned citizens not to fall prey to fraudulent messages while paying their electricity bills. According to the power distribution agency, there have been rising cases of cyber scams which are compromising bank accounts of consumers.

“Fake messages stating that a consumer’s ‘electricity supply will get interrupted tonight by 9.30pm’ are being circulated. These texts also ask consumers to provide an OTP number urgently and include links for online payments. Responding to such messages could lead to hacking of your mobile device or computer, potentially resulting in unauthorized transactions from your bank account,” MSEDCL warned.

Advertisement

The agency added that consumers who have registered their mobile numbers with the company’s system will receive prior notifications and reminders through SMS.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum of MSEDCL has invalidated power bills for four months of a consumer and instructed the state power utility to issue revised bills based on monthly power consumption. The consumer had alleged that the MSEDCL failed to take accurate meter readings and charged excessive amounts. After a complaint was lodged, the MSEDCL asked the consumer to install a new meter, but the complaint was rejected. The Forum ruled in favour of the consumer, ordering revised billing. However, the demand for compensation was denied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement