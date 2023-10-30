MSEDCL scheme: Report power theft, get 10% reward

Nagpur: State -run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has floated a scheme to unearth power theft by promising to reward any information with up to 10 percent of the recovered amount.

The scheme is floated under Section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act, 2003. MSEDCL is trying to match the recovery with power supplied and concentrating on reducing losses. Hence the company has appealed to the people to provide information about deliberate tampering of electricity meters and they said name of the informer will be kept confidential

The information about power theft can be shared in writing through email or also verbally. Conscious citizens should take advantage of this facility and cooperate with MSEDCL and prevent electricity theft. The company said there is no facility to provide information about electricity theft on its website or mobile app. So citizens should report the information about electricity theft they are aware of to MSEDCL security and enforcement offices or mobile teams only in writing, email or verbally.

