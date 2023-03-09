MSEDCL ploy to fool consumers, says power tariff rates in State are lower than other states

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has sought a huge electricity tariff hike from the Maharashtra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for 2023-24. For that, while presenting the industrial electricity rates of some neighbouring states in the hearing held in Nagpur, MSEDCL tried to pretend that the power tariff rates are lower in Maharashtra as compared to other states.

In the name of filling up the revenue deficit, MSEDCL has demanded a hike in electricity tariff of 14 percent and 11 percent in the two financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 respectively. However, various organizations have alleged that this rate hike is up to 37 percent. MERC held a hearing on the proposal of power tariff hike in six cities namely Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Amravati to listen to the objections of various organizations and citizens. The last hearing was held on March 3 in Nagpur.

Advertisement

At this time, Yogesh Gadkari, Commercial Director of MSEDCL, first presented MSEDCL’s side on the power tariff hike to the Commission. He compared the industrial electricity rates in Maharashtra with the rates in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat. On this occasion, it was said that the average cost of electricity supply in Maharashtra is Rs 7.35 per unit, Rajasthan Rs 6.66, Karnataka Rs 8.70, Madhya Pradesh Rs 6.68, Andhra Pradesh Rs 6.68, Chhattisgarh Rs 6.22, and Gujarat Rs 6.16 per unit. From this presentation it was shown that the industrial electricity tariff in Maharashtra is low.

However, Shashikant Kotharkar, Secretary of Butibori Manufacturing Association (BMA), raised questions on the rates of other states, saying that the MSEDCL distribution rates are the highest. He said that we are talking about the rate information taken from various industries. He demanded the Commission to investigate the industrial electricity tariff in other states through an ‘Agency’. Electricity sector expert Mahendra Jichkar also claimed that the electricity rates in all the neighbouring states are low.

MSEDCL has presented brief information on electricity tariff in other states. But Yogesh Gadkari, Commercial Director of MSEDCL said in this hearing that he assured the Commission to make it available to all after taking detailed information.

In the public hearing on Mid-Year Tariff petition of MSEDCL conducted by Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) held on March 3 for Nagpur Division, the officials of MSEDCL outlined their viewpoint as to Mid-Term review tariff petition for truing up of accounts for FY 2019-20, FY 2020-21, & FY 2021-22. Provisional true up for FY 2022- 23 and Revised Projections and Tariff For FY 2023-24 to FY 2024- 25. MERC had listed it as Case No. 226 of 2022.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement