MSEDCL felicitates Engineers for excellent recovery of power dues

Nagpur: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Nagpur Region felicitated its Engineers and staff for their excellent performance during the last financial year. As the company faced headwind due to low recovery, the staff put in Herculean efforts to step-up recovery.

A programme was held at Nagpur Region Office where Regional Director Suhas Rangari felicitated the outstanding Engineers. The Heads of Department and Sub-Divisions who excelled on the work front in Nagpur and Wardha districts were felicitated in a meeting.

Rangari said while full recovery of dues is important, at the same time there should be no compromise with the service to consumers. Dilip Dodke, Chief Engineer, Nagpur Circle, expressed the view that Engineers need to work more effectively considering the current situation and future challenges of Mahavitaran.

Arvi Division Executive Engineer Dilip Mohod , Gandhibagh Division Executive Engineer Rahul Jivtode, Umred Division Executive Engineer Sameer Shendre, Kondhali Sub-Division Deputy Executive Engineer Pranab Kurerwar, Bhiwapur Sub-Division Deputy Executive Engineer Damodar Urkude, Mauda Sub-Division Deputy Executive Engineer Prafulla Vaidya, Kuhi Sub Division Deputy Executive Engineer Bhupendra Randhaye, Khaparkheda Sub Division Deputy Executive Engineer Mangesh Kahale, Lashkaribagh Sub Division – Additional Executive Engineer Prashant Tembhekar, Manewada Sub Division Additional Executive Engineer Mukesh Chaudhary, Itwari Sub Division Additional Executive Engineer Avinash Tupkar, Hingana Sub-Division-Deputy Executive Engineer Vaibhav Naik, Trimurti Nagar Sub Division-Additional Executive Engineer Ramesh Nagdeote, AMRS Sub-Division-Additional Executive Engineer Madan Nanotkar,Wardha Rural-1 Sub Division – Deputy Executive Engineer Rajesh Khadse, Hinganghat Sub Division – Deputy Executive Engineer Premkumar Telrandhe, Pulgaon Sub Division- Deputy Executive Engineer Ravindra Sonkusare, Arvi Sub Division – Deputy Executive Engineer Chandan Gawande were felicitated.

Pragya Nagarle, Deputy Executive Engineer of Wardha Construction Sub-Division, Yogendra Nichat, Deputy Executive Engineer of Katol Saoner Nagpur Rural Test Sub-Division and Sachin Dhanvijay, Deputy Executive Engineer of Butibori Nagpur City Test Construction Sub-Division were also felicitated for their excellent work.

GM (Finance & Accounts) Sharad Dahedar, Superintending Engineers Ajay Khobragade, Ashok Sawant, Amit Paranjape, Narayan Lokhande, Asst General Mgr Pradeep Satpute were present in this programme. General Manager (Finance & Accounts) Sharad Dahedar and Senior Manager (Finance & Accounts) Ashok Poinkar who are retiring this month were also honoured on this occasion.

