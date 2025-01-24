MSEDCL detects power theft at 23 places in single day in North Nagpur

Nagpur: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) unearthed 23 cases of power theft in one locality in North Nagpur. To pare the losses, the State-run power company concentrated on areas with high power usage areas that however did not commensurate with bill payments. So the case was simple, power theft was rampant and hence flying squads were constituted and they swooped on the Lashkaribagh area in North Nagpur on Monday.

The MSEDCL teams concentrated on Ekta Colony under Kamptee Road sub-station area. The technicians undertook checks at 40 houses and among them at 18 places earlier power supply was snapped and yet they were enjoying uninterrupted electricity through hooks attached to overhead power equipment.

These 18 house owners had defaulted on payments and hence power supply was snapped at their homes. During the checks, at five homes, the technicians of MSEDCL found that meters were tampered with to record lower usage while power was being utilised on higher side. Given the nature of locality, MSEDCL team was accompanied with strong police bandobast to ensure that they did not face any resistance from locals. Chief Engineer Dilip Dodke; Executive Engineers Rajesh Ghatole and Sanjay Shrungare, Additional EEs Hemendra Gour, Shailesh Washimkar, and other Engineers oversaw the drive.

428 cases of thefts found in 20 days

With just two months left for the end of financial year, MSEDCL has intensified crackdown on power thefts across the five divisions of Nagpur where 25 transmission lines have been identified for thorough checks. Special squads have been formed for conducting meter checks at Congress Nagar, Butibori, Civil Lines, Mahal and Gandhibagh. During the last 20-days MSEDCL teams checked power meters at 331 places and found thefts at 428 places.