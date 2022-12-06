MSEDCL assures to protect interest of consumer in MERC hearing

Nagpur: Vishwas Pathak, Independent Director of MSEB Holding Co, in a press release stated that MSEDCL would ably protect the interests of the company and its consumers during the hearing before Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC).

Pathak’s reply came after a private company filed a petition with the Maharashtra State Electricity Regulatory Commission for a parallel power distribution license in Navi Mumbai, Bhandup, Panvel areas. “Mahavitaran cannot prevent anyone from filing such a petition under the provisions of the Electricity Act,” he stated in the release.

The Electricity Act of 1910 originally provided for granting parallel licenses for distribution to several companies to ensure cost effective and reliable supply of electricity to consumers due to competition. Thereafter, the provision continued in the Electricity Act, 2003. Such a system is already in place in Mumbai.

As per Section 14 and 15 of the Act, the concerned company has filed a petition with the Commission for distribution license. Thus, any company can file a petition with the Commission for distribution license and no one can stop the company from doing so, he said, adding that the MSEDCL has an opportunity to present its side during the hearing in MERC.

Notably, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) is a governing body to control certain regulatory and safety functions in Maharashtra based in Mumbai. It was incorporated under the Electricity Regulatory Commission Act, 1998, of Central Act in August 1999. In 2003, under Section 82 of the Electricity Act the Commission continued as a regulatory body in the state. It was established to promote competition, efficiency and economy in the power sector. It also regulates tariffs of power generation, transmission and distribution in Maharashtra.

