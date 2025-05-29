MSEDCL appeals consumers to use toll-free numbers for power failure complaints

Toll Free Nos. 1912/180 18002333435/18002123435 are operational 24x7. Also, one can give a missed call to 022-50897100 and SMS mentioning ‘NO POWER’ and send it to 9930399303

Nagpur: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has appealed to consumers to use toll-free numbers to lodge complaints about power failure. The Toll Free Nos. 1912/180 18002333435/ 18002123435 are operational 24×7 and the complaints registered here are promptly taken note of by the field officials.

Normally, people try to contact the linemen or other senior officials and irritate them to restore power supply at the earliest. But this is a mere waste of time, since at times, these officials would be busy with restoration work and keeping them engaged on call creates hurdles in their work. Consumers, while lodging complaints, should mention their 12 digit consumer number that is printed on the left side of the power bill.

The consumer number helps in locating the area where the power outage has taken place. As per the procedure, the moment a complaint is lodged, the same is routed to the concerned sub-centre of MSEDCL, who then arranges a team to rectify the same. Besides, consumers can also lodge power failure complaints through SMS, but for the same, they should give a missed call to telephone number 022-50897100 mentioning “NO POWER<12digit consumer no > and send it on mobile No. 9930399303.

Similarly, MSEDCL services are also available online and for the same, consumers should download the app through play store or app store which is far easier to use. There are about 3 crore consumers of MSEDCL in the State, excluding Mumbai city, and Nagpur Circle has 18 lakh connections.

The supply of electricity to the consumer’s place comes through a complex network of underground, over ground cables, transformers, and they are prone to technical outages. Sometimes, due to some infra work, the underground cables may also get damaged that may cause power failure.

