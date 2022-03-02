MSC Bank Scam: Ashish Deshmukh on ED’s radar

Nagpur: After attaching 90 acres of land worth Rs 13.41 crore of Minister of State for Urban Development Prajakt Tanpure in the Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank; the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has set to turn focus on Ashish Deshmukh, sources said.

The ED on Monday said that the 90 acres held in the name of Takshashila Securities Private Limited and the two pieces of non-agricultural land measuring 4.6 acres, belonging to Tanpure, were attached under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Interestingly, Deshmukh is the director of Takshashila Securities Private Limited that secured 90 acres of land underpriced

In the MSC Bank scam case, the ED on Monday found that the money used by Tanpure’s company ‘Prasad Sugar and Allied Agro Production Ltd’ to buy land, was taken from others.

Some amount was also taken from Congress leader and former Minister Ranjit Deshmukh. Deshmukh was the chairman of Ram Ganesh Sugar Mill from 1995 to 2004. Irregularities have been found during his tenure. In the year 2011, Prasad Sugar and Allied Agro Products Limited sold the land of Ram Ganesh Gadkari sugar factory to Takshashila Securities. The directors of this company, formed in 1996, include Ashish Ranjit Deshmukh and Madhusudan Uday Prakash Mehadia. The company is registered at Nagpur address. 90 acres of land worth Rs 13.41 crore was confiscated.

The land value of Tanpure is said to be Rs 7.6 crore. Rest of the land belongs to Ram Ganesh Gadkari Sugar Mill of Nagpur. It was in the name of Takshashila Securities Private Limited.Ashish Ranjit Deshmukh is among the directors of Takshashiksha Securities. ED investigation has revealed that MSC Bank had auctioned Ram Ganesh Gadkari Sugar Mills in 2007. In violation of the rules, its price was imposed very low.