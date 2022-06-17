SSC result announced, 96.94% students pass

Advertisement

Nagpur: As many as 96.94 per cent of students who took the Maharashtra SSC exams have managed to pass the exams. The result was announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday, June 17. The link to Check Maharashtra Board 10th marks will soon be available at official websites including maharashtraeducation.com.

As many as 29 schools have got 0% results. This means that no one of the students from these schools could pass the exam. The number of non-performing schools was only nine in 2021. While there is an exponential rise in schools with 0% result, the number of schools getting 100% results has been almost half from 22,384 schools getting 100% pass percentage last year to 12,210 schools this year.

Students who are not satisfied with their results and think that their evaluation has been erroneous can apply for re-verification. The online applications for quality verification, photocopies of answer sheets, re-evaluation, and migration certificate will be accepted. Detailed information about this is available on the website Terms and Conditions verification.mh-ssc.ac.in. The applications for photocopies of answer sheets can be made from June 20 to July 9.verification.mh-hsc.ac.in.

Konkan Best, Nashik Worst Performer:

Of all the nine divisions, Konkan Division has recorded the highest pass percentage 99.27 while the Nashik division has the lowest pass percentage which is 95.9 percent.

A total of 16,38,964 students had registered for the Maharashtra State Board’s Class X examination this year. Of these, a total of 16,38,964 students sat for the exam. Of these, 8,89,505 are male students and 7,49,458 are female students.

As many as 12,210 schools have registered 100 per cent results. This means that all the students in these schools have passed their class 10 board exams. The number of schools getting 100% results has been slashed to nearly half when compared to 2021. Last year, as many as 22,384 schools got 100 per cent results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement