Nagpur: Ms Yashomati Thakur, Cabinet Minister Child and Women Development, inaugurated the Model United Nations organised by Delhi Public School MIHAN Nagpur. In her address as the Chief Guest of the event She said that today’s young generation students are the leaders of tomorrow.

It is of utmost importance that these young leaders know the problems of the country and of the world. She urged the students to take up the responsibility to change for better future.

Ms. Smita Bajoria, Honorary Consul General of Denmark in Kolkatta was the Guest of Honour of the event.

Addressing the young participants, She congratulated the management of the School for organising such an event which gives opportunity to the youth of our country an opportunity to expand understanding of global affairs.

The President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road, Ms Tulika Kedia motivated the students to continue their journey to learn and take part in such events.



A total of 23 schools from all over India participated in MIMUN, with 211 delegates and debated on the topics like digital privacy, women safety, COVID vaccination and UAPA Act under the committees of UN such as UNHCR, CSW and WHO. MIMUN helped to nurture the skills of diplomacy and motivated young minds to ponder over international issues roleplaying as the delegate of the allotted country.

The winners were applauded for their incredible accomplishment during the closing ceremony. The Secretary General of the event Anushree Shrivastava and Deputy Secretary General Aanya Sharma and Shubhi Jain conducted the event.